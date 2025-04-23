Katie Maloney thinks the 'Vanderpump Rules' reboot "feels cheap".

Katie Maloney has slammed the reboot

The 38-year-old beauty previously starred on the hit reality TV show - but Katie is sceptical about the 'Vanderpump Rules' reboot.

During an appearance on the 'Detox Retox' podcast, Katie shared: "This isn’t against any of [the new cast]. I don’t know them, but it just feels cheap to me. It feels cheap and I don’t like cheap. This isn’t anything to do with them or anything like that."

Katie suggested that the reboot should be "a whole different show".

The reality star explained: "With the same name [but] different show. There’s not even a season one. To me, it just feels like it’s going to try to have the same flavour and the same everything."

Katie actually quit 'Vanderpump Rules' before Bravo decided to hire an all-new cast.

Katie felt at the time that her life was moving in a different direction and she no longer wished to appear on 'Vanderpump Rules'.

She said on the 'Disrespectfully' podcast in December 2024: "I had made a decision months ago after this past season. I needed to move on with my life.

"I had talked to our producers about it and I told them my decision on that. I felt personally ready to move on from the show. I felt like my life and where I was at was moving in a different direction. Mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually, I was prepared to move on from the show."

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump previously predicted that 'Vanderpump Rules' will return with a "different energy".

The reality TV star told E! News: "I think everything we do is going to have a different energy to it.

"Not gonna try and compete with the old 'Vanderpump Rules'. It's just gonna be totally different there.

"Still, we'll go back to the premise of the complications of running a restaurant and the staff in it. And that always has a story to tell."

Lisa had a "wonderful experience" filming with the show's original cast. But she recognises that now is the perfect time to make a change.

She said: "It was time to do something different. Stories were kind of closing up a little bit. I think people, they weren't that shocked that we decided to do this now."