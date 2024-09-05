Katie Maloney chose to ignore Tom Sandoval during a chance encounter in Los Angeles.

Katie Maloney ignored her co-star at the concert

The 37-year-old TV star has revealed that she saw Tom and his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, at a Limp Bizkit concert - but Katie opted to ignore her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star.

During an appearance on the 'Disrespectfully' podcast, Katie shared: "I look to my left and there’s not a ton of people. But there’s enough people that it’s still a pretty intimate gathering of folks. I look over and Tom Sandoval is in cosplay as Fred Durst. He’s got a red hat on.

"Normally, he’s wearing a black TomTom hat, but this was a red hat. He picked the red hat for the evening."

Katie ultimately chose to ignore Tom, 42, who split from Ariana Madix in 2023, after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss.

Katie recalled: "[We] ignore them. Where I need to look is out here anyway. I don’t need to look over there. I keep my attention over here.

"But at one point, I’m looking to my left and out of my periphery, I see the two of them and they’re just waving at me. It kind of was a little bit of a f*** you."

Katie also insisted that she didn't allow the awkward encounter to spoil her night out.

She said: "It didn’t obviously ruin anything, but we could have done without it. I’m not paying attention. I’m not doing anything."

Earlier this year, Katie rubbished Rachel's explanation of her cheating scandal.

The reality star said on the 'Disrespectfully' podcast: "She’s moving the goalpost once again, everybody. I kind of have to chuckle at it because I don’t know what she’s trying to accomplish.

"But it is insane because she wants to talk about how she misses her friendship, but initially none of us were her friends."