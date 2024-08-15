Katie Maloney has slammed Rachel Leviss' explanation for her cheating scandal.

The 29-year-old beauty quit 'Vanderpump Rules' after it emerged that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, but Katie has now rubbished her former co-star's justification for the controversy.

During an appearance on the 'Disrespectfully' podcast, Katie explained: "She’s moving the goalpost once again, everybody. I kind of have to chuckle at it because I don’t know what she’s trying to accomplish.

"But it is insane because she wants to talk about how she misses her friendship, but initially none of us were her friends."

Katie also dismissed the idea that a lack of support from her co-stars led Rachel to make bad decisions.

She said: "That was what she was touting was that no one was that close. I wasn’t even that close with her. That’s why she justified everything - all of her behaviour with Tom Schwartz or Ariana [Madix] - was because [she] wasn’t that close [with anyone]."

Meanwhile, Rachel recently revealed that she's not in contact with any of her former co-stars.

The reality star - who launched her own podcast series after quitting 'Vanderpump Rules' in 2023 - has admitted to feeling "betrayed" by some her former co-stars.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Rachel shared: "I haven’t heard from anyone.

"I think the most heartbreaking part of all of it was feeling betrayed by my friends. I know how that sounds because I was somebody who betrayed a friend.

"But in my darkest times, I just thought that these were my true friends and they would love me no matter what and would want to hear me out. That just wasn’t the case."