Katie Price has been arrested after failing to attend a court hearing.

Katie Price has been arrested at Heathrow Airport

The 46-year-old star - who recently failed to attend a hearing relating to her bankruptcies - was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday (08.08.24), as she made her return to the UK.

Price has been remanded in custody, and she's now due to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice on Friday.

The former glamour model was recently spotted in Turkey with bandages on her face, and it's thought that she flew to the country in order to undergo surgery.

In July, an arrest warrant was issued for Price after she failed to attend a court hearing.

The TV star was scheduled to appear at a bankruptcy court in London on July 30, having previously been warned that she must attend the hearing or face being arrested.

Insolvency and Companies Court judge Catherine Burton confirmed that Price has been given "very clear warnings" about what would happen if she failed to attend the hearing.

The judge added: "It is in my judgement necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price's arrest.

"She has no real excuse in failing to attend today's hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant."

Price missed a hearing in March because she was "dealing with serious stuff".

Barrister Darragh Connell, who represents the trustee for Price's two bankruptcies, confirmed to the court that Price will be detained to ensure that she attends a hearing at a future date.

He said that Price would "not be kept in custody for a long period of time".

He added: "Her liberty is on the line, but unfortunately we are at the end of the road in relation to this matter."

Price was declared bankrupt in 2019 and again in March over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

However, she previously questioned the logic of sending her to prison.

She said: "It would cost them more money to put me in prison than out."