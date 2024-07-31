Katie Price has insisted she is "doing the best [she] can to rectify things" after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Katie Price failed to appear in court

The 46-year-old former glamour model failed to appear for a bankruptcy court hearing in London on Tuesday (30.07.24), despite "very clear warnings" she needed to be present, prompting Insolvency and Companies Court judge Catherine Burton to call for her arrest.

Katie has now broken her silence and explained she couldn't attend the hearing as she was "away" working but is "aware of the severity" of her financial situation.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Whilst I'm currently aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation with my ongoing bankruptcy, I am today shocked that whilst away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries that I should find myself yet again headline news.

"The media in my opinion once again are trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and family. There are far greater and more pressing issues going on around the world that are more important and I'm sure most people are bored reading stories that are constantly misrepresented.

"I have I am continuing to to cooperate with the relevant people on matters to the best of my ability which will be addressed after my return from work."

Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - insisted she isn't "embarrassed or ashamed" about her situation and is trying to get through "extremely challenging times".

She wrote: "I have to continue in my work in order to satisfy these bankruptcy orders which is all I am trying to do right now. I am however not running from matters and will continue to take matters with great seriousness.

"I am doing the best I cam to rectify things during extremely challenging times...

"I will continue to work on my mental health disorders for the sake of my self and my family and do the best I can."

The former 'Loose Women' star missed a hearing in May as she was on holiday in Cyprus but she claimed at the time she was unable to attend court due to mental health reasons.

Speaking on her podcast, 'The Katie Price Show', she said at the time: "The court knew that I wasn't going to my bankruptcy, because mentally - my consultant at The Priory - I've been signed off for any kind of activity for court.

"I am taking my bankruptcy so serious, like I do everything else. It's a very serious situation I'm in and it does look like, 'Oh she's just gone on holiday.' No, my head at the moment needs a break. I had four days in my diary where I was able to go away."

Katie also insisted she wouldn't be there for her next hearing.

She said: "There is another court hearing and I won't be going to that either. I want everyone to know I've had a letter from my trustees.

"Before I went away on holiday I had an hours conversation with my trustees who handle both of my bankruptcies and explained fully my situation. Since then I've had a letter from them and a letter from court."

Katie was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 and again in March over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.