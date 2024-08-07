Katie Price no longer has any fear of bankruptcy after going through the process twice.

Katie Price has insisted she's no longer afraid of bankruptcy

The 46-year-old former glamour model was first declared bankrupt in 2019 with debts of £3.5 million and she went through the same again in March 2024 after she was accused of failing to pay a £750,000 tax bill.

However, Katie is adamant she's no longer afraid of losing everything because she knows she will find a way to bounce back. In her latest book 'This Is Me', she explained: "Bankruptcy doesn't hold the same fear now I can see a way out of it. If material stuff is taken from me, I know I can earn it back. "

Katie went on to insist she would do anything to earn a living and would even consider making money as an escort.

She added: "I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I'd be good at that.

"My mum would tell me I need to work on my table manners first though. And by the way, that is a joke."

Katie found herself in trouble again last month when a warrant was issued for her arrest after failed to appear for a bankruptcy court hearing in London.

The TV star was in Turkey at the time and she has since explained she is "doing the best [she] can to rectify things".

In a post on her Instagram page, she wrote: "Whilst I'm currently aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation with my ongoing bankruptcy, I am today shocked that whilst away working for a documentary on corrective surgeries that I should find myself yet again headline news.

"The media in my opinion once again are trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and family. There are far greater and more pressing issues going on around the world that are more important and I'm sure most people are bored reading stories that are constantly misrepresented.

"I have I am continuing to to cooperate with the relevant people on matters to the best of my ability which will be addressed after my return from work." Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - insisted she isn't "embarrassed or ashamed" about her situation and is trying to get through "extremely challenging times".

She wrote: "I have to continue in my work in order to satisfy these bankruptcy orders which is all I am trying to do right now. I am however not running from matters and will continue to take matters with great seriousness.

"I am doing the best I cam to rectify things during extremely challenging times ... I will continue to work on my mental health disorders for the sake of my self and my family and do the best I can."