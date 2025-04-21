Katie Price is "heartbroken" over her son Harvey's weight issues and worries he's now at risk of suffering a heart attack.

Katie Price is worried for her son Harvey

The former glamour model's eldest son has been disabled since birth and the 22 year old's conditions include genetic disorder Prader-Willi syndrome - which can cause constant hunger - and Katie admits she's now fearful for Harvey's health after discovering his weight has reached almost 30 stone.

In a post on Snapchat, she said: "I'm so heartbroken and gutted that his weight is just going up. I just googled it in stones, 188kg is just a few kg of being 30 stone."

Katie went on to reveal she's hoping Harvey's doctors give him the green light to start having weight loss jabs to help him shed some pounds and stay healthy.

She added: "I'm still waiting for the doctors to get back to me starting on the Mounjaro and his journey to a healthy life. It's so sad his quality of life at the moment where he's so big, he just can't really do much.

"It’s just another thing I have to deal with because he's at high risk of having a heart attack, he struggles to put his trainers or struggles to walk anywhere but I love him and I'm going to help him through this.

"So sad, obesity and his condition is sad, it's sad to see someone go through it and he doesn't understand."

Harvey is also blind and autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia.

Katie previously shared her fears for Harvey in an interview with The Sun newspaper, insisting she is keen for him to start on a weight loss medication: "He’s putting on weight. It doesn’t matter what we do. He can’t put his shoes on without sweating. He can’t walk far because he gets out of breath.

"It’s because of all the weight. So the doctors are doing it to give him a better, longer life, and for his health ...

“The good thing about starting him on the drug is, if it has any effect, you can stop it because you do it weekly.

"We’ve tried food, he’s had ­dietitians, it’s just the way he is. And he’s on a lot of medication which the drug won’t affect.

"They want to try him on it for at least one or two years, which is a long time, but they’ll control what level he needs then up it as they assess it."