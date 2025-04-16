Katie Price is to make her acting debut in 'Jackie the Stripper'.

The 46-year-old former glamour model will make a cameo appearance in the film, which also features stars such as Patsy Kensit and Jamie Lomas.

'Jackie the Stripper' is a modern adaptation of Jack the Ripper, with flashbacks to 19th-century Whitechapel. The picture – which is being written and directed by Michael Head and filmed in south east London – is described as an amalgamation of various genres, including comedy, action, horror and even some rom-com scenes.

The film sees Jackie (Charlotte Kirk) lead the fight back against 'The Court', a secret organisation once run by Ripper. Jackie and her band of female assassins take it upon themselves to disband the court of 'darkness'.

Charlotte told Southwark News: "On the surface it's just a bunch of strippers, right? But I love the fact that it's a bunch of badass female, strong women... taking revenge on disgusting, sleazy men."

An exact release date for 'Jackie the Stripper' is yet to be confirmed, although it is planned to be released in October.

Meanwhile, Katie expressed her delight at "finally" being able to move on after being discharged from her second bankruptcy last month.

The order – relating to an unpaid tax bill of over £750,000 – was dissolved in March following the discharge of her previous bankruptcy on February 11.

Katie told The Sun newspaper: "I'm so happy. I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and now only focus on the positive.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this process."

The star previously insisted that she was no longer frightened of losing everything because she knows that she will able to bounce back.

In her latest book 'This Is Me', Katie explained: "Bankruptcy doesn't hold the same fear now I can see a way out of it. If material stuff is taken from me, I know I can earn it back."

Price declared that she would do anything to earn a living and quipped that she would even be willing to make money as an escort.

She added: "I will get into escorting if I need to, not to sleep with the men, just for company. To be on their arm. I think I'd be good at that.

"My mum would tell me I need to work on my table manners first though. And by the way, that is a joke."