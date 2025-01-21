Katie Price plans to frame her old breast implants.

Katie Price revealed her plans to hang her old breast implants on the wall

The former glamour model has confessed she has had so many boob jobs over the years, that she has lost count of how many times she has gone under the knife.

Appearing on Rob Moore's 'Disruptors' podcast, she said: "I don't know how many boob jobs I've had because I've done from small to big, small to big.

"I don't know, I've been doing them since I was 18. Maybe I've had about eight.”

Katie – who has Harvey, 22, with former partner Dwight Yorke, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with ex-husband Peter Andre, as well as Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with third husband Kieran Hayler – has collected many used implants over the years and wants to display them in her home.

She added: "I've got loads of my implants at home. I was thinking of putting them in a frame."

The OnlyFans creator – who has been declared bankrupt twice – gets most of her cosmetic procedures for free by promoting the aesthetics firms on social media and insists she hasn’t taken too much “advantage” of the freebies because she doesn’t want to look like an “alien”.

She said: “I don't take advantage of it as much as I could, because if I did, if I really let myself go, I would look like an alien, and I don't want to look like an alien.”

Last week, Katie revealed she is planning bum fillers after losing "loads and loads of weight".

The buxom brunette is getting a non-surgical enhancement after being left with a "saggy" bottom because of her changing figure.

Speaking about herself in an Instagram video, she said: "Oh she's done it again! She's closer to looking like a Bratz doll! She's done the lips at The Clinic Club.

"I just love it here, I'm obsessed with them here. That obsessed as where I've lost loads and loads of weight, my a*** is now saggy!

"So now, I've got to have my bum filler done here."

Katie insisted while the procedure isn't happening just yet, it's definitely on the cards.

She added: "I can't wait. Keep tuned. It's not happening today, but I'm doing my bum."

Back in November, she opened up about plans to get a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) early this year at the same clinic.

She said: "I've just had my consultation to get my bum as big as my lips.

"I'm getting it done in January but this time they've got an ultrasound which means it'll be much safer.

"Get used to the big lips because soon I'm going to have a bubble butt. Wahey!”

She has undergone butt lifts in the past.

While her recent weight loss sparked concern with some fans, her representative played down those fears.

Her spokesperson told the MailOnline in October: "Katie has always been tiny and she's recently been enjoying going to the gym more and getting herself into a routine with exercise etc which has been beneficial for her overall wellbeing."

Katie has famously been under the knife several times since she shot to fame in the late 1990s.

After her latest facelift, she was left with ears that "stick out", so she planned another procedure to put them "back to normal".

She told Closer magazine: "I’m already going back. I’ve never had ears that stick out, but I saw a surgeon the other day… With my face[lift], where they sewed it at the back, my ears now stick out, so the surgeon is just going to put them back to normal."