Katie Price has labelled men as her 'downfall' in life.

The 46-year-old ex-glamour model believes she has had a "rollercoaster" life made up of ups and downs since she burst onto the scene as a Page 3 girl in the late 1990s but insisted that while the career has "always been good", the same cannot be said for her love life.

She told The Sun: "I’ve had a roller-coaster life — some dark times, some amazing times.

"But I’ve got experience now, and am in control. I’m on a mission to get my empire back.

“Men have been the downfall of me — my career has always been good and men have let me down.

“I’ve picked the wrong men. They’ve been toxic or given me mental abuse, physical abuse, narcissistic behaviour, gaslighting, jealousy. I got used to that. I couldn’t spot a red flag."

Katie was initially married to 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter Andre and has Junior, 19, as well as 17-year-old Princess with him but also has Harvey, 22, from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke.

In 2010, she tied the knot with Alex Reid but they split two years later and she was then married to fellow OnlyFans star Kieran Hayler - with whom she has Jett, 11, and 10-year-old Bunny - from 2013 until 2021.

These days, she is dating JJ Slater, 31, having struck up a relationship with the reality star after she contacted him on social media in late 2023.

Over the course of her career, Katie - who was initially known as Jordan in her days as a model - is thought to have earned £100 million but claimed that "lawyers and ex-husbands" are the reason she has been declared bankrupt twice.

She added: "Now I’ve had therapy, I can spot signs and realise what unhealthy relationships are. I feel good, I feel settled, I feel excited when I come home at night."