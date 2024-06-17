Katie Price is planning a new BBC documentary about her son Harvey.

The 46-year-old former glamour model previously made two films for the corporation about her relationship with her eldest child who has special needs - 'Katie Price: Harvey And Me' which aired in 2021 and 'Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next' which was broadcast a year later - and she now claims there's a third installment in the works.

She told Dailymail.co.uk: "The BBC want to do another documentary about Harvey. It'll be two or three years on from his last one."

Katie added of Harvey, 22, who has autism and Prader-Willi Syndrome: "I love Harvey, he just makes me laugh ... He's got such great banter, he's just so funny. He's such a gorgeous man.

"I'm not allowed to say to him, 'You're my little boy' anymore, he says. 'No mum, I'm a man!'"

The last documentary followed Harvey as he prepared to move out of home for the first time and join a residential college where he would receive full-time care while also learning to live independently.

Harvey's care is currently paid for by West Sussex County Council, but Katie recently revealed she's fighting to keep the funding after the local authority announced a number of budget cuts so her son can stay at his college for another year.

Speaking on her 'The Katie Price Show' podcast, she explained: "Anyone who has got a child with needs or anything like that, you do like EHCP [Education, Health and Care Plan] forms, statementing to keep them in or get them to another school.

"So I'm doing that with Harvey because obviously the government, they pay for his schooling. So I'm filling that out. We've appealed it. So I'm just sorting all of that out."

She added any sudden changes in his care could be extremely disruptive for Harvey. Katie said: "With someone like Harvey you need the transitional move, you need to do it slow."