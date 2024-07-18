Katie Price sought professional advice after worrying she might have Alzheimer's.

Katie Price's Alzheimer's fears

The 46-year-old reality TV star admitted she began to fear for her health after forgetting people's names on a regular basis and she was worried she could be developing Alzheimer's, a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.

Speaking on 'The Shift with Sam Baker', Katie explained: "I said to my therapist, and this is no joke, 'do you think I'm getting Alzheimer's? What age can you get Alzheimer's?'

"He said 'what do you mean?' and I'm like 'because I just forget things or people's names who I see everyday'.

"I'm like, 'don't think I'm weird but what's your name again? I know your name because you're here all the time'.

"And then when I say stuff it comes out different to what I think. I know that's a bit of ADHD because I've been told that but the Alzheimer's things they're just saying that's ADHD and it drives me mad because I'm forgetting things."

According to the NHS, Alzheimer's disease is most common in people over the age of 65 but younger people can still get it.

However, Katie admitted her symptoms could also be perimenopause.

She said: "(Maybe) that's what I'm going through as well, then, it's so weird. No-one understands it until you're there and it drives me crazy.

"But I'm 46 and for me to ask the therapist, 'are you sure I'm not getting Alzheimer's?' Because I thought, yeah, I do forget things: even things that are so familiar.

"It's horrible. I feel young, I don't think I look my age, I don't dress my age, and I'm still nuts, crazy, fun, but the realistic thing is I am 46 so I will start going through all of this."