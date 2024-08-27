Katie Price's bankruptcy case has been adjourned until next month.

The 46-year-old star - who was arrested on her return from Turkey to London's Heathrow Airport earlier this month after failing to attend a hearing on 30 July - was due to face questions from barristers in a specialist bankruptcy court on Tuesday (27.08.24) but her lawyer, Bertie Boer-Roberts, requested she be able to attend a "private interview" in September instead.

The barrister cited the former glamour model's "mental well-being" as one of the reasons behind having the case heard behind closed doors, noting Katie had "long been subject to extreme media scrutiny" and this would be exacerbated by public examination of her financial affairs.

The lawyer said his client would be able to give "more considered answers" in a private interview and felt it would be useful to "take stock of a complex matter with a long history".

He also stressed Katie "understands her duties" and had "been compliant" with the case so far.

However, Judge Nicholas Briggs admitted he was hesitant to agree and said: "My concern is we've been here before".

He then asked lawyers for both sides to discuss details out of the courtroom and on return, both Mr. Boer-Roberts and Darragh Connell, the barrister for the trustee, agreed to Katie attending a private interview on 24 September, before a potential personal examination on 11 February, if deemed necessary.

The judge told the former 'Loose Women' star: "If you fail to comply with the undertaking you will be at risk of being arrested".

He told her she was expected to attend the private interview and that she was asked to give a signed statement regarding both the documents she was able to hand over, and any she could not provide, by 17 September.

As she left the London court building, Katie - who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019 and then again in March this year over an unpaid tax bill of over £750,000 - blasted assembled media.

She raged: “I hope you reporters write a good story today, won’t you, all the bull**** that you write, scumbags."

Katie was previously ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from OnlyFans until February 2027, and have six of her vehicles delivered to the trustee to help pay off the money she owes.