Katie Price is convinced her former home in West Sussex is "haunted" and "cursed" because she had nothing but "bad luck" after moving in.

Katie Price is adamant her former home is cursed

The former glamour model - who was declared bankrupt for a second time in March - bought the property which she nicknamed her 'Mucky Mansion' back in 2014 from Conservative Party politician Francis Maude for a reported £1.35m but she left for good earlier this year after being served with an eviction notice - and Katie is adamant she's glad to finally be free of the house.

During an appearance on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', Katie revealed she recently went back to visit the property and it left her with an uneasy feeling. She explained: "As soon as I get there, it’s like noise, like get me out of this place … I just can’t bear being in that house.

"It’s haunted for one, genuinely is haunted, and you know when you walk in a place and it just feels heavy on you. I think that house is cursed."

She added: "I’ve had nothing but dramas, trouble and bad luck in that house. And now in the new house it’s like … new lease of life. I have had dramas in that [old] house, it’s not even a joke I genuinely have. I go back there andI look outside and it just looks sad. The house just looks sad."

When host Louis Theroux insisted she must have had some good times in the house, Katie replied: "Not really no."

Katie previously explained she was left with no choice but to leave her mansion because trespassers made a huge mess on her land and she didn't want to pay the huge bill to clear it up.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Katie said: "The eviction came from a guy who flip tipped on my land and the council and the mortgage people gave me two years to clear the fly-tipping.

"It would have cost me £800,000 to do it and it was a police investigation and I thought 'do you know what, I don't want to do it, it's not going to add value to the house'.

"So it was a question of, I can either give the keys back and they can sell the house and whatever they sell it for at the market value then I get what's left."