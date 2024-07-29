Katie Price has claimed "all" of her previous relationships involved "domestic abuse".

Katie Price is dating JJ Slater

The 46-year-old former glamour model - who was previously married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler and has been engaged to Leandro Penna and Carl Woods - has insisted her current romance with JJ Slater is unlike anything she's ever experienced because it is "healthy" after she spent some time working on herself and making changes to her life.

She told MailOnline: "Things are really, really good with JJ. I have done a domestic abuse course and I learned and realised I have never been in a healthy relationship. When you are constantly in toxic relationships, that's what you get used to.

"It was quite a long course, it involved workshops, watching videos, then I realised oh my God, all of my relationships were some kind of domestic abuse. It is very foreign for me to be in a healthy relationship.

"I have been in situations since where I question is that going to trigger me, is that going to escalate, but JJ is completely different and it is a healthy relationship, which is completely new.

"My whole life has changed, naturally before I met JJ, I was in a good place to start a new relationship. There are many aspects of my life that I have changed. I am going to start my empire again now I have hit the reset button."

Katie has Harvey, 22, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, with Peter, and Jett, 10, and nine-year-old Bunny with Kieran, and she's keen to further add to her brood.

She said: "I will definitely be a mother again, but I can't give you a time scale. There's no rush for anything."

The former 'Loose Women' star has cut back on alcohol and feels more "powerful" without it.

She said: "I haven't stopped drinking because I've been told I can't, to me, the partying scene, having therapy and writing my latest book, I have realised there's more to my life. I have been there, done it.

"Don't get me wrong, I'll have the odd Prosecco but in terms of having a proper night out and getting drunk like back in the day, I had years of it.

"I would rather dedicate my evening and time to other things now and waking up fresh. I feel so much better.

"I go out and people drink around me, but I know if I have to work the next day and want to ride my horses, I'd rather have a good night's sleep.

"I must sound really boring but I'm not, my life has been bettered in different ways.

"Where my sister is pregnant and we do our podcast together, I don't drink before I get on stage, and I do all my performances without alcohol. I feel more powerful without alcohol now. I have a personality... I don't need Dutch courage."