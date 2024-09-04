Katy Perry is "no longer attracted to narcissists".

Katy Perry has opened up about her 'red flags' in a relationship

The 39-year-old pop star - who was initially married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 until 2012 and has also dated the likes of Travie McCoy and Diplo but now has four-year-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom - was asked what her "red flags" are these days and admitted that she would not go near anyone who "changing the goalposts" in an emotional way.

Speaking in a preview from her interview on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she told host Alex Cooper: "I'm no longer attracted to narcissists.

"Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it. Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."

The 'Woman's World' hitmaker then revealed the way to her heart is actually through cleaning because she can buy herself expensive gifts, and joked that if she were to be surprised with a sparkling kitchen, she would reward a man with physical intimacy.

She said: "It's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked! I mean, like literally. That is my love language. I don't need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f****** dishes!"

Earlier this year, 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Orlando, 47, admitted he "wouldn't change his relationship for anything" even though things can be tricky because both of them are trying to navigate their own huge careers.

Speaking on the 'What Now?' podcast, he said: "I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'how do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know... it's like a universe sometimes.

"But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like... we're just gonna build a sandcastle."