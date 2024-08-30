Katy Perry's family have become her "focus group".

Katy Perry loves spending time with her family

The 39-year-old pop star - who has Daisy, four, with movie star Orlando Bloom - has revealed that she leaned on her family's advice while she was creating Baby You’re a Firework Blue Raspberry, her newest ice cream flavour made in collaboration with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams.

Speaking to E! News, Katy explained: "My family were definitely my focus group.

"We went through three rounds of taste tests before landing on the final recipe!"

Despite this, Katy's biggest inspiration behind the flavour was actually her childhood in Santa Barbara, California.

She shared: "I love the sanctuary of Santa Barbara. I can bike Daisy to preschool, and my family is all within walking distance."

Meanwhile, Orlando previously explained that he and Katy are "fans of one another".

The 47-year-old actor and the pop star have been together since 2016, and Orlando insisted that they're hugely supportive of each other, even though they work in different fields.

The Hollywood star - who also has Flynn, 13, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - told PEOPLE: "I think we support each other because we are fans of one another, you know what I mean?

"What she does is so empowering for young musicians with everything with 'American Idol'. Then she can go and put on a powerhouse show in Vegas. We support, it's who we are.

"Katy's a force and we both have these pools we swim in and we recognise each other's pools and we go, 'Hey, I'm over here. We're doing this.' And it's great."

Orlando also revealed that Daisy was "strong and healthy".

The actor said: "She's beautiful, she's growing fast, big, strong and healthy. And you can't be more blessed than that."