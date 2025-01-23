Katy Perry keeps her used pregnancy test "right next to" Orlando Bloom's 'Lord of the Rings' ears.

The 40-year-old singer admitted people may think it was "weird" that she had held onto the positive test after finding out she was expecting daughter Daisy -who was born in August 2020 - but she is happy she did and it now lives in a drawer with "all the most important things" that the couple own.

Holding a photo of the test, she said in a video interview with Capital FM: “Here is my pee stick test for when I conceived my daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

“And Orlando was gone and I called him. I FaceTimed him, I was on a hike. I was like, ‘Guess what?’

“And I still have it and that’s weird, but it’s not. I don’t care.

“It’s in a drawer with lots of things. You know what else is in a drawer? “It’s probably right next to Orlando’s Legolas ears.”

The 'Firework' hitmaker previously claimed she "cast a little spell" to bring Orlando into her life.

She told the 'Kyle and Jackie O Show': "[Our love] definitely built. I cast a little spell for him, and it came true."

The 'Teenage Dream' singer was pressed for more details on the spell, which came during a "tricky" time in her life when she was "going through this loop love-wise".

She explained: "I literally was like, You know what? I'm going to write down a recipe of what I want in my future mate.

"And I wrote two things that I really remember very clearly, which was someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that's as spiritually curious as I am."

She met the 48-year-old star at a 2016 Golden Globes party, with the pair quickly bonding over fast food.

Katy recalled: "I chose this dress. It was this shade of pink that I knew kind of was related to rose quartz. I was doing all of the things, you know, and then it happened that night.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table. And I was like: 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.' "

