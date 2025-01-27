Katy Perry loves being able to enjoy her success through the eyes of her daughter.

The 40-year-old pop star has Daisy, four, with fiancé Orlando Bloom and as she prepares to head out on the 'Lifetimes' tour, admitted that she sees everything with a renewed sense of "light and joy and hope" now that she is a mother.

She told E! News: "It's like Christmas again when you get to see it through a child's eyes. There's so much light and joy and hope.

"One thing I will be implementing is an earlier showtime because now I feel for all the mothers that I put through when I started my show at 9:15."

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker was last on the road in 2017 with her 'Witness' tour but in 2021 launched a two-year residency titled 'Play' in Las Vegas and teased that her new show will be full of "surprises" for fans.

She added: "There might be a section that has some surprises. We gotta keep these kids on the edge of their seat, you know?"

Katy - who will kick off her world tour in April - has been a mainstay on the pop scene since debuting in the late 2000s and also explained that she will try to find a balance between old and new in terms of her setlist.

She said: "I like to have everything represented in its own special way, but I do feel a responsibility to my audience that they can have a sing along of some sort.

"So, the songs that they know and grew up with and there's nostalgia songs that people have adopted for their life mantra or for a certain time in their life, whether that was a hard time or a happy time. Music really stirs our emotions and connects us, so I'm gonna be singing all those songs and more."