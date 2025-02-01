Katy Perry doesn't pay attention to her critics

Katy Perry doesn't listen to her critics.

The 40-year-old pop star is one of the best-selling music artists in history, but Katy doesn't pay any attention to what critics say about her.

The singer - who released her latest album, '143', in 2024 - told PEOPLE: "You shouldn't read it when it's good. You shouldn't read it when it's bad.

"My therapist said something that really changed my life. What anybody thinks about you is none of your business. It's what you think about yourself."

'143' hasn't achieved the same commercial success as some of Katy's earlier releases. But the 'Woman's World' hitmaker still feels proud of the record, and hopes it can become "the soundtrack for anyone's life".

Katy said: "I created this album out of a real shift in my life when I became a mother, and I really tapped into that feminine divine energy. The messages on it are celebratory. They're about love.

"I have an incredible identity that I've been able to create since COVID, when a lot changed for so much. So the album really just celebrates love and this unconditional love that I have been looking for my whole life and never really knew it existed. That was a cliche, and it's actually true."

Katy recently admitted that motherhood has changed her entire outlook on life.

The pop star - who has Daisy, four, with fiance Orlando Bloom - sees everything with a renewed sense of "light and joy and hope" now that she's a mother.

Katy - who began dating Orlando back in 2016 - told E! News: "It's like Christmas again when you get to see it through a child's eyes. There's so much light and joy and hope."