Katy Perry plays her music for Orlando Bloom's son

The 'Woman's World' hitmaker admitted her family are no longer excited at the thought of previewing her new material, but 13-year-old Flynn - who her actor fiance has with ex-wife Miranda Kerr - has a "really good ear" so he will listen and she's happy to take on board his feedback.

Speaking to Audacy, she said: "I don't sit them down and play them. I play little bits and pieces.

"They've had enough of me. They're fine but they're my family, they tell me to move or take the trash out. They're not sick of it, but it's family, they're just going to be real, so I don't do a listening party.

"I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear.

"He’s probably the best person out of my whole family... He loves 'Never Really Over', I played that to him before it came out and was like, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'Yeah,t his is good.'. He's got good taste.

"He loves this song called, ‘All The Love,’ which is on '143,' and that’s like one of my favourite songs that I wrote."

And Katy knows one of her best friends has "incredible taste" when it comes to pop music so she will always seek out her opinion.

She said: "My best girl friend, she works at Apple Music, we used to run a record label together, she used to work with me... She's got such great taste. She sent me 'Ocean Eyes' by Billie Eilish and was like 'This is the next best thing', she sent me Chappel's record like a year ago, she knew Adele before Adele was Adele.

"She's always like a number one pop music fan. She’s got incredible taste, and she's got a huge standard. So I play things for her and I'm like, ‘What are your thoughts?’ "

Katy and Orlando's three-year-old daughter Daisy is also a fan of her mom's music and has some favourites.

The 39-year-old singer said: "She loves 'Lifetimes' and her current favourite is now 'Roar'. 'The Roar one, the tiger one mommy, mommy tiger.'

"I run a foundation called the Firework Foundation and we run a camp, she's been with me and she calls 'Firework' the 'Camp Firework Song'. It just melts my heart."

Listen to the full interview with Katy at https://www.audacy.com/podcast/audacy-interviews-9c131/episodes/katy-perry-at-the-hard-rock-hotel-4f8b1 or watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf_LBeP9arQ