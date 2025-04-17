Katy Perry returned from space this week to what she called “the best reality” – preparing her daughter’s school lunch.

The 40-year-old pop star became part of history as a member of Blue Origin’s first all-female flight crew, and shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday (16.04.25), showing a lunchbox she had packed for her four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Alongside pretzels, carrot sticks and pineapple chunks, the singer included a slice of bread shaped like a star in the package.

“Back to the best reality, packing school lunch,” she wrote on the image, adding a heart and flower emoji.

Katy was one of six women to board Blue Origin’s NS-31 flight, which launched from West Texas on Monday, 14 April.

The brief mission lasted approximately 11 minutes and marked the company’s first all-woman spaceflight.

Also on board were journalist Gayle King, 69, philanthropist Lauren Sánchez, 54, astronaut and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen, 33, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, 38, and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, 36.

Although the mission was lauded as historic, it was met with a mix of celebration and online ridicule. Memes appeared on social media following the flight, mocking both the short duration of the trip and Katy’s emotional return, during which she was photographed kissing the ground.

Fast food chain Wendy’s posted a response to a news update stating: “Katy Perry has returned from space,” adding: “Can we send her back.”

Despite the criticism, Katy expressed pride in the journey.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, she described the spaceflight as an “incredible journey” and revealed she had shared the experience with her girl Daisy, who wore an astronaut costume while watching her mother’s return.

She also brought a symbolic memento into space – a small daisy, in tribute to her daughter – which she held up as she exited the capsule.

Speaking to reporters after the landing, Katy said: “This experience is second to being a mom. That’s why it was hard for me to go because that’s all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter.”

She added: “I am full up from being able to get that gift of being a mom, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness.”