Katy Perry says “everyone” has seen her partner Orlando Bloom’s “junk”.

The ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer, 39, made the gag when the Mediterranean island Sardinia came up during a press chat – as it was where the singer was famously snapped sitting on a paddleboard in front of stark-naked Orlando, 47, as he rowed in the water.

She said during an appearance on Heart FM with hosts Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman while pulling out a tourist guide for Sardinia in their chat: “Sardinia! I was just there actually I just did a show. And also it’s where everyone saw my partner’s junk… .”

Zoe, 41, laughed: “I don’t think I’ve seen those photos…”, but Katy replied: “Oh please! You have them saved in your hidden photos. In your hidden photos that no one can see, you sick-o.”

Jamie, 53, chipped in: “I think they should have paddle boarding in the Olympics,” with Katy responding: “Well he would do it definitely.”

In 2017, Orlando joked he “broke the internet” when the naked paddleboarding images emerged.

He told Nick Grimshaw, 39, on the host’s BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show: “It’s been talked about so much I’m over it already. My poor son! He’s got a lot to live up to... I broke the Internet.”

Katy and Orlando have daughter Daisy, three, while the actor has his boy Flynn, 13, with his 41-year-old former wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy also told Heart FM about life with her daughter, saying the toddler says words such as “tomato” in a British accent as Orlando sticks to British words for “bin”, “boot” and “cuppa”.

She said: “She will make friends so instantly and she calls them ‘darling’… like ‘Darling, darling!’

“She says ‘tomato’ (in a British accent) and then she also says ‘mind your head’, but in an American accent.

“Orlando sticks to ‘bin’, he sticks to ‘boot’ and he sticks to ‘cuppa’, and I have to say ‘trash’.

“(Daisy) also speaks Spanish so she has three languages going on.

“It comes from her nanny – she speaks Spanish to her and it’s amazing because I’d love to learn. Well, I am learning with her!”

