Katy Perry has shared a video of herself the day after she gave birth.

Katy Perry gave birth to Daisy Dove in August 2020

The 39-year-old pop star took to social media to share a candid post of herself just hours after she and Orlando Bloom welcomed their little girl Daisy Dove in August 2020, all to mark the little one's fourth birthday.

In the video, she said: "Where were you when this album came out, I’ll show you where I was. It's the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom!"

Katy captioned her post with a happy birthday message to her daughter and, in the post, could be seen seated up in a hospital bed in the delivery room.

At the time, the 'Woman's World' singer had just released her sixth studio album 'Smile', which, as well as its title track, spawned the singles 'Daisies' and 'Not the End of the World'.

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker previously revealed that despite all of her career achievements, she never felt "enough" within herself until she became a parent.

Speaking on 'The Goop Podcast', she explained: ": "I could play the Super Bowl and didn’t feel enough. I always felt I was not good enough and there is this desire to prove and that is the gas. After 30, the gas starts to burn and you have to get out of this burning car alive, so it turns on you if you don’t deal with it.

"You don’t see a lot of grandmas or grandma pop stars but I want to be one of them I want to do it for my daughter, my family and my partner. A lot of people don’t get out alive in our business so it is about using that pain and turning it into something profound."

Katy previously revealed that having a child is the "best decision" she ever made.

She said: "I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life. I'm about to take my mom to dinner. A mother's job is never finished. I've grown so much and have even more respect for her after becoming a mother!"