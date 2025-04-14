Katy Perry sang a rendition of Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' as the Blue Origin rocket descended back to Earth after flying an all-female crew into space on Monday (14.04.25).

Katy Perry has returned from space as part of an all-female Blue Origin crew

The 40-year-old pop star was joined on Jeff Bezos' rocket by the Amazon founder's fiancée Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Katy and the other passengers soared 62 miles above Earth as part of the mission and landed safely back on solid ground after the 11-minute trip.

The mission was the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years and the rocket soared past a pink moon, adding to the symbolism of the momentous day.

The 'Firework' singer kissed the ground as the rocket booster landed safely in West Texas and she and the other women exited.

Bezos' fiancée Lauren was first to emerge and speaking of her experience, she said: "I’m so proud of this crew.

“Earth looked so quiet. It was just quiet. I don’t think you can describe it. It was quiet but also really alive. You look at it and you’re like, we’re all in this together. That’s all I could think about.

“I don’t cry that often so I didn’t expect to be this emotional.”

Katy was interviewed by journalist Charissa Thompson about what space was like and gave the reason as to why she chose to sing 'What A Wonderful World' on the way back down to Earth.

Speaking to Charissa on the Blue Origin webcast, Katy said: "I've covered that song in the past. My higher self is obviously steering the ship because I had no clue that I would get to sing that in space.

"It's not about me, it's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy in there, it's about us, it's about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging.

"It's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it."

Katy took a daisy flower onto the rocket and as well as it being a tribute to her daughter Daisy, four, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom - who watched his partner blast off into orbit - she revealed there was also a philosophical reason for taking the plant with her.

She said: "Daisies are common flowers but they grow through any condition. They grow through cracks, they grow through walls. They are resilient, they are powerful, they are strong, they are everywhere."

Katy also vowed to write a new song about her experience of becoming an astronaut.

She said: "Oh for sure, 100 per cent."