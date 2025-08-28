Katy Perry has been slammed by the family of the ailing Army veteran she is fighting in court.

Katy Perry has been slammed by the family of the ailing Army veteran she is fighting in court

The singer, 40, has been pursuing $6 million in damages in a long-running legal dispute over a $15 million mansion in California and has been locked in a court battle with Carl Westcott, 85, over the cash – a terminally ill veteran who is bedridden with an incurable brain disorder.

Katy is seeking compensation for alleged property damage and back rent, while Carl continues to fight for the remainder of the purchase price for the Montecito home.

Carl’s son Chart Westcott has now told The US Sun about the dispute: “Katy talks about seeking ‘justice’, but for five years my family has endured a painful legal battle while our father, a mentally disabled 85-year-old Army veteran, is in declining health.

“The real buyer (of the mansion) was (Katy’s ex-partner) Orlando Bloom, yet that only came to light years later.

“Katy already owns multiple homes in Montecito and has extraordinary wealth.

“She could live anywhere in the world, but she chose to press forward in a way that has deeply hurt our family. We wish there had been more empathy, more humanity, and more understanding.”

The dispute dates back to 2020, when Katy agreed to purchase the 2.5-acre estate for $15 million in cash, using her business manager Bernie Gudvi as her agent.

At the time, she already owned three properties in the Santa Barbara area.

Days after signing the contract, Carl attempted to rescind the sale, saying he was under the influence of painkillers when he signed.

He sought to void the contract, but Katy and her then-partner Orlando Bloom, 48 (born 13 January 1977), contested the claim and won.

Carl received $9 million from the transaction but maintains he is owed the remaining $6 million.

Katy is pursuing $2.5 million in alleged property damage and $3.5 million in lost rental income, though her legal team later reduced the damages claim to $1.3 million.

In court this week, Katy was asked whether she stood to gain financially from the case.

She said: “Yes… justice. I stand to lose money if it does not work in my favour.”

Pressed again on her financial interest, she added: “My financial stake could be lost money, lawyers fees, lost rental income – all of the above.”

Carl’s lawyer Andrew Thomas suggested Katy‘s former lover Orlando, 48, had personally spent $5 million on repairs and renovations to the property.

Katy said she had been involved in the project “as Orlando’s partner and advisor”.