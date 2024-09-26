Katy Perry resorted to witchcraft to bring Orlando Bloom into her life.

Katy Perry 'cast a spell' to bring Orlando Bloom into her life

The 'Firework' hitmaker has reflected on her romance with the 'Lord of the Rings' actor, and admitted their spark was something that "built" rather than being love at first sight.

She told the 'Kyle and Jackie O Show': "It definitely built. I cast a little spell for him, and it came true."

The 39-year-old singer was pressed for more details on the spell, which came during a "tricky" time in her life when she was "going through this loop love-wise".

She explained: "I literally was like, You know what? I'm going to write down a recipe of what I want in my future mate.

"And I wrote two things that I really remember very clearly, which was someone to meet me in my adventure language, my love language, and then also someone that's as spiritually curious as I am."

She met the 47-year-old actor at a 2016 Golden Globes party, with the pair quickly bonding over fast food.

Katy recalled: "I chose this dress. It was this shade of pink that I knew kind of was related to rose quartz. I was doing all of the things, you know, and then it happened that night.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table. And I was like: 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.' "

They soon started dating, and Orlando went onto propose in 2019, with the couple welcoming their daughter Daisy Dove into the world the following summer.

Katy recently opened up on their relationship now, and admitted their arguments are "hot and fast" before quickly fizzling out.

She told People magazine: "Orlando and I, when we argue, we argue kinda hot and fast and then cool really quickly.

"It’s like, 'La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on.' "