Katy Perry wants to "celebrate" her own breasts.

Katy Perry wants to celebrate her own breasts

The 39-year-old pop star - who is engaged to 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Orlando Bloom, 47, and has three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with him - recently appeared in a series of racy outfits in her new music video 'Woman's World' but is ultimately proud of her body because it is how she became a mother.

She is quoted by The Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I'm owning my sexuality. I am owning it. I am standing in it. I feel really responsible. I don't feel ashamed.

"I'm, like, t**s out, and happy about it. Like, my t**s give life. I brought a child into this world, and she is alive because of them t****es, so let's celebrate them!"

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker faced criticism for the sexualised nature of the video, in particular a moment where she and her dancers perform sexy choreography on a construction site before she is "smashed" by an anvil and returns in a new costume.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared to Instagram, Katy said of the moment: “We’re kind of just having fun, being a bit sarcastic with it. It’s very slapstick and very on the nose.

“With this set it’s like, ‘Oooh, we’re not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze.’ And we’re really overplaying it and on the nose.”

The former 'American Idol' judge - who last released an album in 2020 - explained the anvil moment was meant as a "reset" to help her embrace the "idea of feminine divine".

She added: “We wanted to open this video making it look like a super high-gloss pop star video."