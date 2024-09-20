Katy Perry has offered to be a mentor to the next generation of pop stars.

Katy Perry on The Zane Lowe show

The 39-year-old singer - who shot to fame with her 2008 single 'I Kissed A Girl' - doesn't think there's a lot of people in her position and is keen to help others navigate the "wild ride" of fame.

Speaking on 'The Zane Lowe Show' on Apple Music 1, she said: "I'm here if you need to talk to anyone that's been through what you've been through because there's only a few astronauts out there and you want to talk about what you've been through and tell them that, look, you're riding this rocket now and it's going to go up. It's going to go down. You're holding on for dear life and if you ever need anything, I am here because I have ridden it hard and for a long time.

"It's been a wild ride. It's been really fun. I've learned so much and I'm just so grateful that I'm still here standing today and this is my job and I'm still celebrating and still bringing life and light and joy and BPM, especially on this record."

The 'Woman's World' hitmaker - who has three-year-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom - believes she was born to be an "ambassador of love and joy and light".

She said: "This is my job, this is my purpose. I feel like I was born to be an ambassador of love and joy and light and to give all that and to evolve and maybe evolve in the spotlight so I can be an example of that.

"I really talk about my tools and try and put them out there for people to hear about and to investigate themselves. I think that I was born to, hopefully, get people back out of their head and into their heart, to be more heart centred."

Katy loved her stint as a judge on 'American Idol' because it allowed her to "guide" young hopefuls.

She said: "To help guide them in this way and nurture them. I've been fortunate to have a lot of regular talk therapy, and I've gotten so much from that, and I've been able to give little bits of that in my 'American Ido'l life, and to really connect with people, and to see them.

"I don't know. It's just like, that five times Scorpio that I am, it really allows me to be that intuitive... I really can see what people are going through."