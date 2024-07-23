Keanu Reeves is always thinking about death.

The 59-year-old actor admitted that while he is "hopeful" that the end of his life isn't painful, he can't help thinking about it and it actually serves as a "reminder" to appreciate what is around him.

He told BBC News: "I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time. Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have."

Meanwhile, Keanu recently admitted that he "didn't write" any of his new novel.

The 'John Wick' actor has teamed up with one of his favourite authors, China Miéville, on 'The Book of Elsewhere', which is inspired by his own 'BRZRKR' comic books and features the series' protagonist, immortal warrior Unute aka B, but he left penning the story to his collaborator.

He admitted to The Guardian newspaper: “I didn’t want to write the book. I wanted another creator to take that journey. So, ultimately, China has written the novel. It’s not, like, we could look at page eight and say, ‘Oh, I wrote this section.’ I didn’t write any of the novel.’”

The pair first met face-to-face in Berlin in 2021, and went through China's first draft in a series of Zoom meetings, with the 51-year-old author admitting it took him some time to grasp Keanu's ideas, but ultimately he realised the 59-year-old star's suggestions were "absolutely right".

He said: “What I felt he was particularly perspicacious about was questions of character – which shouldn’t be a surprise because of the acting.

"But the way we talk about things structurally, and in terms of character, isn’t necessarily the same. We don’t come with the same vernacular.

“So there was a process where I had to learn to understand what was being put to me. I remember a couple of times when you were saying things about B, and I was like, I know I’m not getting what he’s saying.

"Then after a couple of goes around – oh, OK, I get it. And every time that happened – I can think of three times very particularly – I was, like, oh: he’s absolutely right.”