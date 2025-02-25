Keanu Reeves thinks "sharing" and communication are the secrets to a happy relationship.

Keanu Reeves has revealed why his and Alexandra Grant's relationship works

The 'John Wick' actor has made a rare comment about his life with girlfriend Alexandra Grant - whom he was been with since 2018 - and opened up on the importance of having a real connection.

After insisting that sharing each other's passions "absolutely" helps, he was asked if that's "the key", and told E! News: "Yeah. [And] I think sharing, communicating."

The 60-year-old star revealed he and Alexandra, 51, have both shared their love for riding motorcycles in the past.

He added: "Alexandra actually rode motorcycles, can ride.

"We have been on a couple of trips together on a motorcycle, and we have enjoyed it. Since then, we have not done it again..."

Teasing why they won't head out on the bikes together anymore, he quipped: "There's no declaration of 'I'm never riding you again, because you're crazy!'"

Keanu typically keeps his personal life under wraps, but a couple of years ago he revealed he had found "bliss" with his partner.

Asked his last moment of bliss, he told People magazine: "A couple of days ago with my honey.

"We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

The couple's friend Jennifer Tilly previously said the pair are a great match because they're both very low-key.

Back in 2021, she told Page Six: "I saw him at her last art opening, and he's not, like, wanting the spotlight because he's a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they're sort of the perfect couple.

"I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It's not a dazzle, dazzle Hollywood romance.

"[Alexandra] is a cool, elegant woman, very quiet, very low-key. [Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he's really lucky."

Keanu and Alexandra first collaborated in 2011 on his book 'Ode to Happiness', with the artist providing the illustrations, and reunited again to work on his 2016 book 'Shadows'.

The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists' Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing "thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centred books that fit within and between genres".