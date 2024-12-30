Keanu Reeves’ stolen watches found in Chile

Keanu Reeves’ stolen watches have been found in Chile.

Three watches belonging to the 60-year-old actor, including a $9,000 Rolex Submariner, were reportedly taken from his Los Angeles home in late 2023 and recovered during a recent raid in Santiago.

According to CNN, the police raid was linked to a series of local robberies.

Chilean authorities said they had found valuables during raids on four houses, with at least one of the watches "belonging to a famous actor who was victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023".

The Rolex Submariner watch is engraved with Keanu's name and the words, “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five”.

He reportedly gifted Rolex Submariners to the stuntmen he worked with on 'John Wick: Chapter 4' in 2021.

CNN Chile said Chilean authorities were working with US officials on the case and this had helped them to link the recovered watches to the burglary at Keanu's home.

Police said they have arrested a 21-year-old man.

Reeves was not at home last December when the robbery took place.

Police were first alerted to a possible intruder via an anonymous tip but found no signs of entry when they arrived.

In the early hours of the following morning, police received a report of an activated alarm at the premises.

Security cameras captured individuals wearing ski masks breaking through a window and entering the house.

They stole a firearm and managed to flee the scene before police arrived.