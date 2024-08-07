Keira Knightley's daughter has been diagnosed with dyslexia just like her mum.

Keira Knightley has opened up about her life at home

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star - who has two daughters Edie, eight, and Delilah, four, with her musician husband James Righton - has struggled with the learning difficulty since the age of six and still finds it difficult to read scripts and she has now revealed one of her girls has similar issues.

During an appearance on 'Ruthie's Table 4' podcast, Keira explained: "I still find sight-reading really hard. It really bounces [the text] but basically I record it and listen to it, and listen to it, and that's how I learn it.

"But now we have a dyslexic kid and she's doing the same thing, and her memory is absolutely amazing."

The actress did not reveal which of her daughters has the condition, but she insisted the youngster has been blessed with an excellent memory, adding: "She'll look at books and would have memorised the book and it's amazing."

Keira and James married in France in 2013 and their daughters were born in 2015 and 2019.

The screen star previously opened up about the difficulties of motherhood revealing she still struggled in the early days despite being able to afford "good childcare".

She told Balance magazine: "I don't think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother.

"I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I've been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f****** difficult ... [But it] doesn't mean I don't love my kid ...

"It's okay to say that. It's just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I'm failing on a daily basis."