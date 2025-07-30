Keisha Buchanan splits from secret boyfriend

Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan has split from her secret boyfriend, after moving to Canada to be with him.

The 40-year-old singer revealed she had made the huge move to be with her mystery man but the relationship ended and she has now been single again for over a year.

She said on YouTube: “I went through a breakup, and we actually were living together in Canada. So my ex boyfriend is Canadian, and it didn't work out, and that's very difficult to kind of navigate.'

“I went through a breakup. I never talk about my personal life, guys, but people don't know this, but I'm always in a relationship. I'm in very long relationships, whether it's six years, five years.”

Keisha also admitted that she struggles with being single and prefers to be in a relationship.

She said: ““Unfortunately, my vulnerability and my open heart has led to, you know, maybe opening doors to people and things that could definitely destroy a person, or try to at least.

"But I'm making decisions today that will allow me to enjoy things way more.

Like, I don't really know what it is to be single. And for the first time, I am I've been single now for like I want to say like a good part of a year and a half. And this feels so weird because I don't know how to date.

“So, this is the phase that I'm in now. And you know, I'm hoping that I connect with the girlies who had everything written down that was like by this age I'm going to have this, I'm going to do this and everything else. And we're just out here still trying to figure it out.”