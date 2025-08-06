Keke Palmer was "comfortable" shooting raunchy scenes with Pete Davidson in The Pickup.

Keke Palmer enjoyed working with Pete Davidson in The Pickup

The 31-year-old actress features alongside the former Saturday Night Live star in the heist comedy movie – which also stars Eddie Murphy – and revealed that they were happy to shoot intimate sequences together.

Keke told Entertainment Weekly: "He's so sweet, so it was comfortable even though we were being all naked and stuff like that.

"But it was in the first week of shooting – I think it might've been the second day or so. So we were just kind of like, 'Hey, this is exciting. Have you met Eddie yet? Have you met Eddie yet?' And so we were just kind of being excited about that."

Keke quipped that it would be hard for her not to have "chemistry" with Pete – who has previously dated the likes of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

She said: "I honestly think he and I have chemistry. Look, I don't know anybody that Pete don't have chemistry with. I mean, he's pretty well-liked in the female world."

Palmer believes the fact that she and the comedian don't take themselves seriously made it fun for the pair to have a "humorous romance" in the film.

The Hustlers star said: "Plus, we are two people that don't really take ourselves seriously. My character's probably a little bit more serious than I present – even though I can be quite serious, she's more serious than I present.

"And I think that made it fun for us to play with, to lean into that kind of awkward romance, which I think we need more of. You know what I mean? Not serious romance. Let's get back into the humorous romance."

Keke also explained that she was desperate to ask Eddie questions about his career on set but "didn't want to overdo it" in a work environment.

She said: "I asked him questions and stuff, but it was kind of like being on set with the wise sage, so I didn't want to overdo it.

"Me and Pete talked about that all the time, where it's like – you want to know so much and you could literally spend every day interviewing him, but you also want to be respectful of the fact that this isn't an interview and this is his job and we're at work. So I was really trying to be as professional as possible."