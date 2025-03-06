Keke Palmer was "pleasantly surprised" by how much "fun" she had with SZA.

Keke Palmer spoke about SZA on Capital Extra with Kamilla Rose

The 31-year-old actress stars with the 25-year-old singer in 'One of Them Days' and she admitted she hadn't expected the 'Kill Bill' hitmaker to be so "open" with her, so she felt "special" as a result of the bond they developed.

Keke said on 'Capital XTRA with Kamilla Rose' on Wednesday (05.03.25) night: "I was surprised by how much fun we had together and how open she is.

"She is such an open person and it’s funny because she says it in her music and stuff like that, but I don’t think you’d imagine it to be like that for real.

"And she always says it like ‘well, I’m not like this with everybody’ so I try and make myself feel special.

"But I do think that she’s just generally an open and honest kind of person like, ‘I’m just going to say it all’ and that’s honestly I think why she is so confident because she keeps it real in that regard.

"And so, I was pleasantly surprised to see that like you are exactly who you say you are.

"We didn’t expect to necessarily fall into the chemistry right away and we just did."

The 'Nope' actress guided and supported the five-time Grammy award-winner during the course of shooting her first movie, and the fun and emotional experiences they shared with each other have helped strengthen their friendship.

Keke added: "We were sharing all types of stuff, we were running down on folks, we was going to the club, we had a lot of fun moments while filming the movie.

"But we had a lot of emotional moments too in terms of just like I’m tired.

"SZA was like ‘Is this really how movies are?’ and I was like, ‘Girl no, they gave us 23 days they really are not seeing it for us right now.’

"And she was like, ‘Well, I’m glad I’m with you’ and I’m like, ‘No girl, I’m glad I’m with you.’

"And so it was a lot of leaning into each other and holding each other up on the course of trying to get this done."

