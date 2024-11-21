Keke Palmer is living her life "on [her] own terms".

Keke Palmer has opened up about her approach to life

The 31-year-old star feels she's "pushed through every obstacle" during the course of her life and her career, and Keke has documented her journey in her new book, 'Master of Me'.

Keke - who has previously struggled with anxiety and depression - wrote on Instagram: "As a mother, actress, singer, and businesswoman, I have pushed through every obstacle in my way, living my life on my own terms. That’s why I’ve written Master of Me with @flatironbooks. I believe that we all deserve to meet life on our own terms, and I hope that by telling you my story you’ll see that you can live life on your own terms. (sic)"

Keke was just 12 years old when she became the main breadwinner in her house, and she previously admitted that it disrupted her family's dynamic.

Despite this, the actress still appreciates the values she was taught by her parents.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "Y’know, I look today at what the kids are saying online - and by ‘the kids’, I mean the folks, everyone - we have these weird ideas of what it means to be a man or woman, and it’s so stringent. My parents bounced back and forth to play all different roles."

Keke also recalled being baffled by the attitude and behaviour of other child stars.

She said: "Especially as a black child. It was very like ‘You’re too good to be here … you deserve to be a part of a different family’ type of energy. It’s like, well, this family is mine. It’s OK if they’re from the midwest or they don’t look the way you think they should look.

"There was this elitism that was projected on my parents, even though they were the ones that raised me to be the person that I am; the person that people think couldn’t be their child."