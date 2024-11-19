Keke Palmer "never thought" she could be civil with Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer split from Darius Jackson shortly after she gave birth to their son Leo in 2023

The 31-year-old actress split from NFL player Darius, 30, in 2023 shortly after she gave birth to their son Leo and she obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order over the "the physical and emotional abuse" that she alleged was inflicted on her but is now "grateful" that the two can just co-parent their son together.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she told host Gayle King: "I gotta be honest, I would've never thought that I would be where I am now, and so I'm very grateful that this has now been the outcome and we've been able to coexist in this way and show up for our son, and just be in a different place. It's a real blessing. "That's the best way that I can explain it."

The 'Nope' star recently admitted that her relationship was "so out of control" before it ended but she now feels "clear" about things just over a year on.

She told People: "It got so out of control. The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court. I was not looking to make a scene, I was just looking to bring balance to something, to bring order to something the best way I could. I feel clear. Before, the safety was the feeling of uncertainty. "No structure, no balance. It was a lot of stuff, it was humanity, it was my pregnancy, just everything. So now, I feel clear. There's security and I feel at ease now knowing that things make sense and they're under control. There's a calm."

Keke's former boyfriend infamously shamed her on social media when she decided to wear a revealing black dress to an Usher concert shortly before their relationship imploded.

After hinting that she should not be dressed like that as a mother, he later wrote: "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”