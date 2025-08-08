Keke Palmer experienced "one of [her] most memorable moments" on the set of The Pickup.

Keke Palmer stars alongside Eddie Murphy in the comedy

The 31-year-old actress stars alongside Eddie Murphy in the new comedy movie, and Keke has recalled mistaking Eddie's acting for real praise.

Speaking to Sky News, Keke shared: "First of all, Eddie gives me this big speech before I do the monologue, where he's like, 'this is not playing around. This is a pivotal point in the movie'.

"I'm crying in the scene, and then it comes to the end, and Eddie's [clapping] like, and I'm literally like, 'oh my gosh, thank you so much'. And he's like, 'I'm acting'. When I tell you, it was so crazy, yeah. That's like one of my most memorable moments in life."

Keke considers Eddie to be an icon of the movie industry, even though he's been overlooked for numerous accolades over the years.

Speaking to her co-star, Keke said: "I feel like recognition and [being] underrated and all this stuff, it annoys me a little bit because I think impact is really the greatest thing, like how people were moved by your work, which can't really be measured by an award or really anything.

"It's very hard to make people laugh, and so when I think about it like The Nutty Professor, Eddie was doing everything, and I swear that the family members were real people.

"He didn't camp it to the point where they weren't realistic. His roles had integrity, even when he was in full costume. And I do think that's something that should change in our industry.

"Comedy, it should be looked at just as prestigious as when you see somebody cry, because it's that hard to make somebody laugh."

Meanwhile, Eddie insists he's not motivated by accolades.

The veteran comedy star said: "The movies are timeless, and they're special, so for years and years those movies play and the movies have commercial success.

"So you make a lot of money and people love it, so you don't even think about 'I didn't win a trophy!' The response from the people and that the movie has legs, that's the trophy."