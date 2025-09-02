Kelley Wolf has been banned from contacting Scott Wolf and their three children.

Kelley Wolf has been banned from contacting estranged husband Scott Wolf

The former Real World: New Orleans star was arrested late last month after breaking a temporary arrangement with her estranged husband and a judge has now issued a new protective order, which forbids Kelley from having direct or indirect contact with the Party of Five star or their kids Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old Lucy.

According to documents obtained by People magazine, Kelley has been told she cannot "commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence" against Scott or the kids, including "stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury."

The "only" time she can have contact with Scott is during mediation sessions with a court-qualified mediator regarding their divorce or custody of the children, but otherwise she must stay at least 300 feet away.

In addition, Kelley is only allowed to visit the family home accompanied by a police officer to pick up her belongings, and she must abstain from drugs and alcohol until a hearing on 10 September.

Kelley was arrested on 26 August on suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information, hours after she allegedly posted her estranged husband's personal phone number on her Instagram account.

A police report noted the action resulted in Scott, 57, “receiving a barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people.”

It added: “He received about 24 calls and multiple texts in the first ten minutes from the time of the first call.

"He stated that the phone number is to his personal phone, which he uses to communicate with his kids, and that this is causing a major disruption for him.”

The 48-year-old reality star was released two days later and charged with two class B misdemeanours of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and electronic communications harassment.

Conditions of her release included a requirement to "participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behaviour, psychological, or psychiatric treatment" and to not "consume any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner."

The pair split in June after 21 years of marriage.

Days after news of the former couple's split was announced, Kelley was admitted to hospital under an involuntary 5150 hold - which is described as "a critical intervention used to detain individuals who are considered a danger to themselves or others or are gravely disabled due to a mental disorder" - but was discharged days later and insisted she was "fine".