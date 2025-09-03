Kelley Wolf is going to rehab.

Kelley Wolf is going to rehab

The former Real World: New Orleans star was arrested late last month after being arrested and charged with harassing her estranged husband, Scott Wolf, and in court on Tuesday (02.09.25) she told Judge Janet Elledge that she is "excited" to be seeking treatment.

According to People magazine, Kelley told the court: "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a [treatment center] starting on September 12.

"This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage.

"I am excited to go to [the treatment center]. I'm looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so September 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps."

The 48-year-old star - who has been charged with one charge of misdemeanour electronic communications harassment and two charges of misdemeanour electronic disclosure of personal identifying information - shared her plans after the judge denied a request from prosecutors for proof of compliance with the pre-trial release conditions of her bail, including that she participate in drug testing and inpatient or outpatient medical, behavioural, psychological or psychiatric treatment before the next hearing on 30 September.

The judge didn't rule on a request that Kelley be barred from posting on social media as a condition of her release.

Her appearance in court came after a new protective order was issued which banned Kelley from having direct or indirect contact with Scott or their kids Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old Lucy.

Kelley has been told she cannot "commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence" against Scott or the kids, including "stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury."

The "only" time she can have contact with the Party of Five actor is during mediation sessions with a court-qualified mediator regarding their divorce or custody of the children, but otherwise she must stay at least 300 feet away.

In addition, Kelley is only allowed to visit the family home accompanied by a police officer to pick up her belongings, and she must abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Kelley was arrested on 26 August on suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information, hours after she allegedly posted her estranged husband's personal phone number on her Instagram account.

A police report noted the action resulted in Scott, 57, “receiving a barrage of phone calls and text messages from unknown people.”

It added: “He received about 24 calls and multiple texts in the first ten minutes from the time of the first call.

"He stated that the phone number is to his personal phone, which he uses to communicate with his kids, and that this is causing a major disruption for him.”

The pair split in June after 21 years of marriage.

Days after news of the former couple's split was announced, Kelley was admitted to hospital under an involuntary 5150 hold - which is described as "a critical intervention used to detain individuals who are considered a danger to themselves or others or are gravely disabled due to a mental disorder" - but was discharged days later and insisted she was "fine".