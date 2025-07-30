Kelley Wolf's son reacts to 'insane' video after she tried to enter family home

Scott and Kelley Wolf’s son Jackson has called his mother's actions “insane” after she tried to enter the family home.

Kelly and Scott - who share Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and 11-year-old Lucy together - split last month after more than 20 years of marriage, with Scott granted sole custody of the kids and exclusive use of their Park City home.

However, Kelley took to Instagram to document herself trying to gain access to the home, with police present, in order to “retrieve some basic items”.

She told her Instagram followers: “I’m currently about to meet up with a deputy of Summit County who's going to escort me into my home so I can get some money that I have saved. I have just had enough... I'm sick of being treated like I'm crazy.

“I have a sassy attitude, my God, but being called things like grandiose, bipolar, schizophrenic, crazy, being banned from places I've been forever is just rude, honestly.

“I have to now prove myself and [I] did nothing except ask for a divorce. I'm sure y'all have seen this before, but wrong lady, because I don’t back down.

“My dad taught me [to] keep cash. You know, just keep cash. And since I now owe a lot of lovely people a lot of money back, I've never asked for $1 in my life.

“I just want to get a few things… I tried to do this as peacefully [possible]. I've called you guys eight times in January saying I didn't feel safe, but [Scott] beat me to the punch. Apparently, I tried to file, but if somebody files before you, they can do a lot of weird stuff.

“We're both famous, just that's the part that sucks. It's embarrassing.”

Jackson publicly reacted to the post, commenting: “This is insane mom what are you doing.”

A spokesperson for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they responded to a “keep the peace” call on the morning of July 29.

The spokesperson told PEOPLE: “The original call came in at 7:53 in the morning. The deputy did not meet with them at the residence until 9:45, and the deputy advised that the complainant had left the scene at 11:34.

"It appeared that the locks on the house had been changed. [Kelley] made some phone calls to family, had some conversations with family [but] still wasn't able to gain access into the house and ultimately left.

"We didn’t have any contact with anyone [who might have been at the residence]. But we were never inside either. We wouldn’t know definitively, but we have no reason to believe that there was anyone there.

"The complainant did mention that there was a court order in place. As a standard procedure in these types of cases, our deputy did search for any types of orders that would bar or prohibit the complainant from being at the residence, and they were unable to locate any existing orders."

Scott and Kelley recently reached a temporary agreement which set out provisions around custody, visitation, finances, and communication, with the Party of Five actor's temporary restraining order against his estranged wife also dismissed.

According to the agreement, neither party is permitted to discuss adult issues, the divorce, or the kids' relationship with their other parent in front of or with the children, and Scott and Kelley are also barred from making disparaging remarks, either verbally or in writing, and cannot interrogate their brood about what happens when they are with their other parent.

The agreement also includes a social media stipulation, which means neither may post about one another, their marriage, children or the divorce, nor allow any third party to do so.