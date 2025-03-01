Kelly Brook says fame has "ruined" her life on a "couple of occasions".

Kelly Brook has admitted fame 'frightens' her and she is glad she doesn't have to deal with it these days

The 45-year-old former glamour model was able to build a TV career after appearing on the cover of lads mags and the Daily Star's Page Three in the noughties, but she has admitted the attention came with a cost.

She told Woman magazine: "'Vogue wasn't putting me on a cover back then. Cosmo wasn't putting me on a cover. All those men's mags helped pave my way into TV. I saw it as a means to get where I wanted to go in life."

The Heart FM DJ added: "When you're in people's living rooms every day, you become public property, she reflects. Today, the star insists, I just don't want that attention.

It frightens me, to be honest. It has ruined my life on a couple of occasions, so I just don't want it any more."

Kelly and her Italian model husband Jeremy Parisi, 39 - who tied the knot in 2022 - prefers a quieter life and moved from her native Kent countryside to London with her spouse and their pet dog Teddy and is a keen gardener.

The brunette beauty doesn't get chased by paparazzi these days and loves working in broadcasting.

She said: "Being squirrelled away on radio for four years has been a dream.

"It's changed my whole life.

"I don't get recgonised as much, I don't get chased down by paparazzi and no one's trying to find a headline."

Kelly is grateful to have segued into a career she loves.

She added: "When I was starting out as a model, I thought my career would be over at 30 ... you never saw older women on magazines or anywhere, so I didn't think I'd have a career in this industry.

"But that never happened, I became a DJ at 39, so it's amazing."

