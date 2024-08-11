Kelly Brook had the "honeymoon from hell" with husband Jeremy Parisi.

Kelly Brook married Jeremy Parisi in 2022

The 44-year-old model and her 39-year-old spouse never took a honeymoon after tying the knot in Italy two years ago so they jumped at the chance when asked to compete on 'Race Across The World'.

However, despite jetting out to South America for the show, Kelly admitted it wasn't all plain sailing for her and Jeremy.

She told Closer magazine: "We hadn't had a honeymoon and I said to Jeremy we should consider this as a fun alternative, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At times, it was the honeymoon from hell - at other times it was absolutely glorious. It's got to be the most memorable honeymoon ever."

Kelly admitted the programme revealed Jeremy's competitive side to her, while he learned more about her grumpiness.

She said: "I didn't realise how competitive he was, like, crazy competitive. I'm much more about the experience. I think I got on his nerves because he was full steam ahead. If Jeremy was doing the race alone, he'd have finished it in a week. I was kind of slowing him down a little bit and I was like, let's have a Brazilian barbecue one day or let's go to the beach.

"I was grumpy at times - every night we didn't know where we would be sleeping - but I think he was surprised how strong I was. At some points, I was carrying both of our bags. In the end you're like machines, we were like little ninjas running around South America."