Kelly Brook turned to gardening to help cope with heartbreak.

Kelly Brook turned to gardening amid her heartbreak

The 45-year-old star has gone through several high-profile break-ups over the years, and Kelly has revealed that she subsequently channelled her energy into gardening.

The brunette beauty - who previously dated the likes of actor Jason Statham and sports star Danny Cipriani - told OK! magazine: "In stressful times or, you know, I was going through a relationship break-up or people would write bad things about me, I would just go out and prune the roses, build some vegetable beds, or sprinkle some wildflower seed.

"Every part of that garden is probably related to some trauma in my life and how I coped with it! One day I went out and bought loads of water lilies and thought, 'Do you know what? Today would be a great day to make my pond like Giverny [the home of artist Claude Monet],' because it was such a s*** day - and somehow I managed it."

Kelly's life changed when she met Jeremy Parisi, her husband, back in 2015.

She explained: "That's how I would process things and deal with things, it was so healing. But when I met my husband, he became my sanctuary, along with my dog, and I'd never had that before."

Meanwhile, Kelly recently admitted that she's "childless by choice".

The actress told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve been through pregnancies and miscarriages, and I know how traumatic and devastating they are on you and on your relationship. I’ve been down that road with previous partners, and it is a lot.

"I look at the beautiful life we have and how we don’t have the burden of that."