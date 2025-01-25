Kelly Brook has revealed the moment she decided she didn’t want to become a mother.

The 45-year-old model and actress, who has spoken previously about her “traumatic and devastating” miscarriages, said the turning point came during an an eye-opening conversation with her grandmother.

She told the Daily Mirror: “I wasn’t expecting it, but she definitely said it.

“I think she felt that having children had taken up a lot of her life. Hearing that somebody had regrets, and that I might not regret not having children, made me feel really happy about my choice.”

Kelly added the conversation with her grandmother took place when she was 36 years old and wrestling with the decision of whether to start a family.

She said: “I asked her if she had any regrets in life, and she said her biggest regret was having children. I thought, ‘What an absolutely honest, incredible answer.’ I think I needed to hear it.”

Kelly, who married French model and martial artist Jeremy Parisi, 38, in 2022, also declared they are now “childless by choice”.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, she explained: “I’ve been through pregnancies and miscarriages, and I know how traumatic and devastating they are on you and on your relationship. I’ve been down that road with previous partners, and it is a lot. I look at the beautiful life we have and how we don’t have the burden of that.”

Kelly and Jeremy, who met on Instagram, have embraced a lifestyle that prioritises travel, family time and their dog.

She said: “It’s not something we’ve considered, and I don’t think that should be a taboo.”

The couple recently appeared on BBC’s ‘Celebrity Race Across the World’ and ITV’s ‘La Vita Italiana’, a mini-series about life on Jeremy’s family farm in Arpino.

Kelly said she hopes the latter will lead to more TV opportunities, saying: “We’re just a normal couple. We argue, we get on, and we love each other – we’re relatable because we’re like any other couple.”