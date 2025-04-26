Kelly Brook has "gone through pots of Vaseline" in preparation for running the London Marathon.

Kelly Brook is preparing to run the London Marathon

The 45-year-old beauty is running the marathon this weekend with her husband Jeremy Parisi, and Kelly has revealed that she's been pushing herself to her physical limits in training.

She told The Sun newspaper: "We have been training since October so we have to trust the process and know that we have put the work in to give us the best possible chance to finish.

"Before Christmas I was only running 2-3k before getting tired.

"7k now is a warm-up so whatever happens on the day, I have made such progress in terms of my running capabilities."

Kelly has been battling chaffing and bleeding during her training runs - but she's determined to achieve her ambition.

She said: "I have gone through pots of Vaseline and on Sunday I was away. I was tapering and had a quick 10k to do.

"I panicked because I left my Vaseline at home so I went without. Nothing prepares you for the chaffing! I was bleeding after 10k.

"We were both pretty strong anyway but this has definitely made us more dynamic.

"After a 25km run you feel invincible. We love to train hard and keep that up all year."

The loved-up couple spent Christmas in the Alps, and Kelly thinks it was the perfect preparation for the upcoming marathon.

The brunette beauty explained: "We had spent Christmas in the Alps hiking mountains in the snow so we were weirdly prepared mentally to tackle that!

"We train a lot just to prepare ourselves for life in general you never know in our job what you’re going to be asked to do next."

Kelly and Jeremy have previously appeared together on various UK TV shows, and now, Kelly "can’t wait" to run the marathon alongside her husband.

The TV star - who married Jeremy in 2022 - said: "This has been brilliant because we are in control of our training and performance. With TV it’s never entirely down to you what the outcome will be.

"With the marathon it’s all on us and it’s exciting - we can’t wait."