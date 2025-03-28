Kelly Brook spent years feeling "tired", "anxious" and "stressed" when she was working as a model.

Kelly Brook has opened up about her life as a model

The TV star started her career as a model before turning to presenting and acting - and Kelly has now admitted it was a tough life because her hectic schedule meant she was "living out of a suitcase" and barely had enough time to eat.

She told MailOnline: "I think my lifestyle has changed a lot. When I was modelling, I had a hectic, fast-paced lifestyle. I was travelling a lot, living out of a suitcase, barely slept at home in my own bed, always in a hotel and with that, you get really bad habits.

"You're always jet-lagged and your eating habits are all over the place. For years I was very thin because I never used to eat much because I was always tired or anxious or just stressed and busy. Food was something that I never really thought about."

Kelly's life has settled down over the last few years and she credits her husband Jeremy Parisi - who she married in 2022 - with inspiring her love of cooking.

She added: "It was actually when I met my husband who is Italian and French who loves to sit down for lunch and dinner, for him that's the time when the family come together, it's a very Mediterranean approach to food.

"I actually fell in love with cooking and taking the time to eat nutritious meals."

Kelly previously admitted she believes fame "ruined" her life after her early modelling jobs consisted mostly of shoots for men's magazines.

She told Woman magazine: "'Vogue wasn't putting me on a cover back then. Cosmo wasn't putting me on a cover. All those men's mags helped pave my way into TV. I saw it as a means to get where I wanted to go in life."

The Heart FM DJ added: "When you're in people's living rooms every day, you become public property.

"I just don't want that attention. It frightens me, to be honest. It has ruined my life on a couple of occasions, so I just don't want it any more."