Kelly Brook's ex-boyfriend stopped her from going to a party thrown by Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Kelly Brook says an ex-boyfriend of hers stopped her from going to a party thrown by Diddy

The 54-year-old rap mogul - who was arrested earlier this month on sex trafficking charges and is facing a number of separate civil suits - has been accused by prosecutors of arranging so-called “freak off” parties, and now supermodel Kelly, 44, has claimed that a former boyfriend forbade her from attending one several years ago.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', Kelly - who is now married to 39-year-old Jeremy Parisi - said: "In my younger years, I was pursued by older men and ended up in relationships with older men.

"There was a particular actor that I dated many, many years ago that was very protective of me.

"I've spoken to Jeremy about this a lot because it's still relevant now. I got invited to one of those Sean Combs - Puff Daddy - parties many, many years ago and my boyfriend at that time said 'You're not going to that'.

"He was a very well-known actor who had been in the industry for a very long time."

The 'One Big Happy' star actually thought that her former boyfriend was being "controlling" at the time with his actions but has since come to realise that

he was acting in her best interest.

She said: "I took it as him being very possessive, and controlling and not wanting me to have fun and I was like 'Why can't I go? Everyone goes to these parties!' and he said I wasn't going to go. Nothing more was said about it, and I didn't go. Years later, I found the invite in his drawer. He was looking after me."

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn and will likely remain there until he stands trial in his sex trafficking case after being denied bail twice.

He pleaded not guilty to allegations of sex trafficking last Tuesday (17.09.24).

The rapper appeared at a court in Manhattan after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Asked during a court hearing how he pleaded to the charges, Combs replied: "Not guilty."