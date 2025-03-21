Kelly Clarkson has had "a lot of ups and downs" personally in recent years.

The 42-year-old singer - who split from Brandon Blackstock in 2022 after just under a decade of marriage - has carved out a secondary career as a TV host with her eponymous talkshow since 2019 and as she celebrated her milestone 1000th episode, admitted that she has had to deal with a lot away from the cameras as well.

During Thursday's (20.01.25) episode, she told the studio audience: "I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy.

"We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes.

"We have created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs.

"A lot of ups and downs personally as well!"

The 'Behind Theze Hazel Eyes' hitmaker did not address her divorce specifically, and instead reflected on the times she hosted the show "with an eye patch" and with her leg in a cast" on two separate occasions as sh dealt with injuries.

Kelly - who has River, 10, and eight-year-old Rmy with her ex-husband - added that she and her audience have "laughed and cried" together upon the celebration.

She said: "For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together."

The 'Breakaway' songstress previously revealed that production on the first season of the show was "really rough" for her because she had to deal with so much in her personal life.

She said: "“I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors.

"Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good — and the dust has settled. Season five is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."